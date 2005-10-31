At This Time
Episode Recaps
Huh? Burt Bacharach, the 77-year-old romantic-pop standard-bearer, writing (and sometimes singing) antiwar songs about people ”dying needlessly”? With a few unassuming drum loops courtesy of Dr. Dre? Is this a dream? No, it’s merely At This Time, one of the year’s strangest concoctions. Alas, Bacharach’s fondness for spotless hotel-lounge orchestrations takes precedence over the melodies; every track feels like an intro to a tune that doesn’t quite arrive. Still, it’s the dopest (and most well-intentioned) elevator music you’ll ever hear.
Comments