This Bird Has Flown: A 40th Anniversary Tribute to the Beatles' Rubber Soul

By Leah Greenblatt
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT

B-
On the pleasant but extremely redundant collection This Bird Has Flown: A 40th Anniversary Tribute to the Beatles’ Rubber Soul, tracks vacillate between the needlessly faithful (the Donnas’ ”Drive My Car”) and the deliberately kooky (the Fiery Furnaces’ thoroughly trippy ”Norwegian Wood”). The artists who find a happy, creative medium — Nellie McKay (”If I Needed Someone”), Sufjan Stevens (”What Goes On”) — are regrettably few. This bird is still airborne, but it never really soars like the original album.

