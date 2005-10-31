Thanks for the Memory...The Great American Songbook Vol. IV

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

Stewart’s standards series — now on its fourth annual edition — resembles nothing so much as a bad sitcom struggling to hit 100 episodes to achieve syndication… or, in the case of Thanks for the Memory…The Great American Songbook Vol. IV a boxed set. Here even a duet partner like Elton — on ”Makin’ Whoopee”! — manages to sound conscripted, not conspiratorial. But if the goal is to convince young kids that these brilliant songs are as bland and soulless as they imagine, mission accomplished.

