By Michael Endelman
Updated March 17, 2020

Fillmore West 1969

With the massive number of Grateful Dead concert CDs on the market, why should anyone care about Fillmore West 1969? Because it’s really, really awesome. This three-disc set expands the legendary 1969 Live/ Dead album, the first of their many concert releases and the first 16-track live recording ever. (A new 10-CD version has already sold out.) No frilly funk excursions here — most of this stuff is gritty, hard-edged psychedelic rock.

