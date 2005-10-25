The Concert for Bangladesh A- type Movie genre Documentary

Shorter and better than Live Aid or 8, Harrison’s benefit concert for ravaged refugees now feels like the official wrap-up of the ’60s: Watch The Concert for Bangladesh as hirsute, well-heeled music gods (Harrison, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton) rule the world one last time before punk rewrote the rules of rock cool. The footage is haphazardly lit, and Harrison’s Rasputin beard now looks pretty scraggly, but the music — particularly songs from his grand All Things Must Pass — is the best sort of joyful chaos. EXTRAS Mini-docs on the concert, film, and album (no, Capitol was not happy with that starving-child LP cover photo; yes, Clapton was in, er, ”another world”), plus three bonus performances. And why Bob Dylan’s ”Love Minus Zero/No Limit” wasn’t used remains as much a mystery as what happened to all the money raised that day.