Bewitched

By Timothy Gunatilaka
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT
BEWITCHED: John Bramley

Bewitched

D
type
  • Movie

Episode Recaps

In this update of the beloved bedknobs-and-broomsticks series Bewitched, Will Ferrell plays an arrogant actor trying vainly to remake the classic show and Nicole Kidman is a doe-eyed dimwit casting pesky spells. Director/co-writer Nora Ephron seems to have forgotten that romantic-comedy leads are supposed to be likable. EXTRAS In the revealing making-of and commentary, Ephron explains how the story derived from a last-second request from a studio desperate to cast Kidman as Samantha. Such concessions underscore the movie’s problem: Its modestly clever concept has no brains behind it. One of the outtakes even depicts a meeting of uninspired writers, hoping to ”add the magic later.” Meanwhile, the pop-up factoids during the film are amusing only because of their utter irrelevance — did you know (and do you care) that the original martini was called a martinez? Note: Season 2 of the original TV show, also just released, is the better buy.

Bewitched

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 100 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com