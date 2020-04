Theloneliest Punk B+ type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

More or less MIA since he left the Pharcyde in 1997, L.A. rapper Fatlip comes back stronger and more interesting on Theloneliest Punk. Trading ego trips for self-deprecating cracks, the admitted dweeb portrays the life of a depressed has-been. How does he explain his long absence? ”I coulda been a legend like Big and Pac, but I caught a bad case of writer’s block.”