Distortion, the first solo album from Run-DMC cofounder Rev Run, is an awkward attempt that neither improves upon nor updates the trio’s original blueprint. Hiring a producer (the creatively named Whiteboy) to shamelessly mimic Rick Rubin’s rock-infused beats is just pitiful, while Run’s concise, blunt rhyme style hasn’t really evolved since 1986. (His screaming nearly every stanza doesn’t help, either.) Sony Legacy just reissued Run-DMC’s groundbreaking first three albums; go get those instead.
