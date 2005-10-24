Distortion

By Michael Endelman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT





  


Distortion, the first solo album from Run-DMC cofounder Rev Run, is an awkward attempt that neither improves upon nor updates the trio’s original blueprint. Hiring a producer (the creatively named Whiteboy) to shamelessly mimic Rick Rubin’s rock-infused beats is just pitiful, while Run’s concise, blunt rhyme style hasn’t really evolved since 1986. (His screaming nearly every stanza doesn’t help, either.) Sony Legacy just reissued Run-DMC’s groundbreaking first three albums; go get those instead.

