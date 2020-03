Descended Like Vultures A- type Music genre Indie Rock

Like their labelmates the Shins, Rogue Wave update ’60s British pop for blog-era tastes. The result is Descended Like Vultures, a swooning 40-minute album that ranges from shoe-gazing epics (”Publish My Love”) to whisper-quiet folk (”Temporary”). Don’t confuse mellow with soft, however. Zach Rogue’s high, gentle vocals and halcyon harmonies mask lyrics that are occasionally dark and cynical?but never mushy.