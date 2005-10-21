Home Chevron Right Article Chevron Right The Gospel The Gospel By Scott Brown Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT Save FB Tweet ellipsis More Pinterest Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Comment The Gospel B- type Movie genre Drama Episode Recaps Previous S8 E6 Recap Homeland recap: Yevgeny-gate By S6 E15 Recap The Flash recap: Nash battles Thawne and confronts his past By S5 E7 Recap DC's Legends of Tomorrow recap: A wild and tearful goodbye to Ray Palmer By S5 E5 Recap Outlander recap: Just let me adore you By S5 E5 Recap Better Call Saul recap: This is dedicated to the one I love By S40 E5 Recap Survivor: Winners at War recap: Battle of the exes By S4 E17 Recap This Is Us recap: Randall's 'After the Fire' what-ifs By S4 E16 Recap Riverdale recap: Betty and Jughead take down the Stonewall preppies By S3 E6 Recap The Sinner recap: School days By S3 E1 Recap Westworld season 3 premiere recap: Violent delights in a brave new world By S2 E17 Recap A Million Little Things recap: Fresh starts and forgiveness for all! By S18 E6 Recap American Idol recap: Welcome to Hollywood (Week) By S18 E5 Recap The Voice recap: All four coaches fill their teams as the Blinds come to an end By S15 E12 Recap Supernatural recap: Billie reveals Sam and Dean's destiny By S10 E12 Recap The Walking Dead recap: The war hits a shocking turning point By S1 E8 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: Cards on the table By S1 E4 Recap Dispatches From Elsewhere recap: Why there's a Wynn in 'Fredwynn' By S1 E3 Recap Devs recap: Down the rabbit hole By S1 E2 Recap Little Fires Everywhere recap: Pearl and Mia embark on their first day By S1 E1 Recap The Plot Against America premiere recap: Nazis in America By S1 E1 Recap Little Fires Everywhere premiere recap: Welcome to Shaker Heights By Next Fledgling R&B star David (Boris Kodjoe) is drawn back to his pop’s Atlanta ministry in this energetic evangelical film. The Gospel type Movie genre Drama mpaa PG runtime 105 minutes director Rob Hardy Advertisement Comments
Comments