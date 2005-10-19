Cotton C+ type Book genre Fiction

The son of an Icelandic sailor and black mother in 1950s Mississippi, Lee Cotton is born ”with buttermilk skin, azure eyes, and straw-blond hair.” In Cotton ‘s winning early chapters, Wilson uses Cotton’s racial ambiguity to explore identity in America: Schoolmates call him ”honky” and his teenage girlfriend mistakes him for white. But local Klansmen see a ”nigra” and drive him out of town. Which is where Cotton goes off the rails. After barely tapping the narrative possibilities of the white-black kid, Wilson rigs a freak accident that turns Cotton into a woman. Alas, the transformations don’t stop here, and what began as an earthy adventure with a sweet protagonist devolves into an arbitrarily wacky picaresque narrated by a freak.