Solo Acoustic, Vol. 1
Even those who lost interest in Jackson Browne a decade or two ago may find Solo Acoustic, Vol. 1 — his first, not counting the audio documentary Running on Empty — occasion to realize that dogged sincerity sounds pretty damned good in 2005. Answering requests with jokes or compliance, Browne makes a case that he has newer songs worthy of baptism in that fountain of sorrow along with the obvious classics. ”Lives in the Balance” still isn’t among them, but, given the times, it’s hard to argue with its relevance. The payoff for all this solemnity? A happy-go-lucky encore of (yes, it’s his song too) ”Take It Easy.”
