Hitting racks just as she begins serving a jail sentence for perjury, Lil’ Kim’s fourth record, The Naked Truth, finds the pint-size fashionista tackling subjects beyond her typical raunchy raps and odes to conspicuous consumption. Her very-real-life drama has inspired some of her most focused work — the dread-filled ”Slippin” — and also some of her worst: ”Shut Up Bitch” is merely grating and gimmicky.
