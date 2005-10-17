Feels

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT
In the space of five years, Animal Collective, a quartet of Brooklyn-cum-international freaks have gone from making barely listenable abstract-folk-rock records to making irresistible ones. Last year’s Sung Tongs was sweet, but Feels is breathlessly giddy and shamelessly trippy — like what might’ve happened if the Beatles expanded ”Tomorrow Never Knows” into a concept album, with kindergarteners contributing song ideas. Somewhere up there, John Lennon and Timothy Leary are grinning.

