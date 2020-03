Cinder B+ type Music genre Indie Rock

No one crafts instrumental alt-sea-shanty dirges like Dirty Three; they’ve never needed words to communicate turmoil and grief. Even they must’ve grown bored with their formula, though, since Cinder adds vocals for the first time (a typically brooding Chan Marshall on ”Great Waves,” a humming Sally Timms on ”Feral”) and gets aggressive on noisemakers like ”Doris.” This time around, you can sulk and tap your toes.