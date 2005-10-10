Ahead of the Lions

By Tom Sinclair
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT

Ahead of the Lions

B-
type
  • Music
genre

Supporters of the Campaign to Bring Back Real Rock, Man, will probably want to cock an ear to Living Things’ politically charged, Guns N’ Roses-meets-the Clash, sonic blitzkrieg. But don’t get your hopes up too far. Truth is, despite some impressive advance hype, Ahead of the Lions sounds a tad too generic for comfort, leading us to wonder whether this St. Louis outfit will actually get any further with their trip than the ill-fated, stylistically similar D Generation did with theirs. (We do love that the lead singer is a guy named Lillian, though.)

