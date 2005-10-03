Back to Bedlam B type Music

Shaggy, romantic, and…trained to kill. That’s the hook with James Blunt, a singer-songwriter of the Chris Martin/John Mayer croon-until-the-ladies-cry school who also happens to be a former elite soldier once stationed in Kosovo. Without the compelling backstory, his delicate, falsetto-voiced ballads like ”No Bravery” would hold little weight; with them — and with the No. 1 U.K. hit ”You’re Beautiful,” coming soon to many, many weddings near you — he buys himself enough credibility on Back to Bedlam to merit a deeper listen.