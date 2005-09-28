Half Broken Things A- type Book genre Fiction,

Mystery,

Thriller

They seem normal enough: a mother, her son, and his pregnant girlfriend living on a palatial British estate. But nothing is what it seems. The mom is only housesitting, the ”son” is a drifter who found her through a newspaper ad, and the girl only just hitched a ride with him on the highway. These three lost souls pretend to be one happy family and shut out the world, until a stranger intrudes and sets in motion a macabre series of events. Half Broken Thingsis a surrealistic, unsettling horror story made spookier by Joss’ polite, poetic prose, as if Lizzie Borden’s legend were being told by Mary Poppins.