Rock Star: A Night at the Mayan Theatre
On Rock Star: A Night at the Mayan Theatre the night in question being the first performance show of the INXS reality series, only now Dana’s painful scream on ”Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” is buried in the mix, and Suzie (magically) no longer forgets the words to ”Remedy.” And there’s just something wrong about a guy from a Queen tribute show (MiG) trying to channel Kurt Cobain. But I’ll crank up my gal Jordis any day of the week.
