We gave it a D

Venom, is a mud-simple horror trudge set in a swamp colony of Abercrombie models. All line up obligingly to get mulched by a zombie redneck (an unwitting repository for evil, thanks to voodoo-tinged snakebites) who is, by far, the most sympathetic presence on screen. You only wish he had more interesting people to kill. That’s the trouble with these little Horror Belt towns — no new blood.