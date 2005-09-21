Storming the Court B- type Book genre Nonfiction

Following the ouster of Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 1992, thousands of fleeing Haitians were detained by the U.S. Coast Guard and wound up at Guantanamo Bay prison — where many faced months of apparently deplorable conditions and lawyer-less hearings about their future (most were shipped back to Haiti). Yale prof Harold Koh and an idealistic band of law students sued the U.S. government on their behalf soon thereafter. In Storming the Court, Brandt Goldstein does a creditable job explaining the nuances of the complicated case. But while the legal status of Gitmo detainees is particularly relevant post-9/11, Goldstein?s undisguised bias can be irksome. He gives exhaustive detail about the thoughts and motivations of the do-gooder liberals, but caricatures their (mostly) conservative opponents with fleeting, highly charged descriptions like ”very, very smart” but ”bent on…gutting civil rights statutes.”