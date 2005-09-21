Image zoom Cry Wolf: Romeo Tirone

Cry_Wolf contains no actual wolves, but it does have some howlers. ”His buddy list reads like the sex offenders registry,” snipes one prep schooler of another. Ha, ha, kids these…wait, what? Director Jeff Wadlow’s thriller is 10 parts sass to 1 part sense, with twists more self-consciously contorted than a yuppie yoga retreat. The characters — bored rich snots at a suspiciously understaffed private academy, passing time by using the sinister Internet to invent a serial killer (who might already exist) — are nothing but walking attitudes. But even with the wires showing and the Screams of yesteryear ringing in our ears, Cry_Wolf is underscored with idiot adolescent excitement (and gets extra absurdist points for casting Jon Bon Jovi as an educator).