Center Square C type Book genre Nonfiction,

Biography

Comedian Paul Lynde, best known for his role as Uncle Arthur on Bewitched and his titular stint on Hollywood Squares, led a not-so-funny life. The snarky comic with an acidic wit also became infamous for his love of drinking and male prostitutes — not exactly Nick at Nite material. Most compelling is Paul?s struggle to find his place as a gay man on television at a time before Will & Grace. Center Square meticulously details Lynde?s rise to moderate success, but does so without any of its subject?s wit. Repetitive and depressing, the bio occasionally touches on the darker moments (Lynde harbored suicidal thoughts), but then efficiently moves on, like a neutered E! True Hollywood Story.