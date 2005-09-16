Guilty Pleasures B- type Music genre Pop

A quarter century after she and producer-writer Barry Gibb conjured up her best modern-pop album, Guilty, Barbara Streisand and Gibb reunite for a belated sequel, Guilty Pleasures. Gibb can still craft gauzy, adult-disco grooves, and Streisand has lost little of her vocal firepower. But while Guilty seethed with romantic and sexual tension, the illicit-romance themes in Gibb’s new songs feel shticky and forced, and the hooks aren’t as prevalent. Too bad they waited so long.