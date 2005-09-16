type Music Current Status In Season genre Pop

We gave it a C-

How nice it must be for Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay to own such a highly specialized time machine — one that transports only to the years 1978 and 1997. His blue-eyed disco funk has definitely had its highlights, but they’re pretty hard to find on Dynamite. With this outing, we’d rather watch that infamous scene in Napoleon Dynamite (is the album’s title a tribute to Kay’s recent superfan?) and remember the greatness that was ”Canned Heat.”