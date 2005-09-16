Dynamite

Leah Greenblatt
September 16, 2005 at 04:00 AM EDT

Dynamite

Music
In Season
Pop
We gave it a C-

How nice it must be for Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay to own such a highly specialized time machine — one that transports only to the years 1978 and 1997. His blue-eyed disco funk has definitely had its highlights, but they’re pretty hard to find on Dynamite. With this outing, we’d rather watch that infamous scene in Napoleon Dynamite (is the album’s title a tribute to Kay’s recent superfan?) and remember the greatness that was ”Canned Heat.”

