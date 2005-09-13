Image zoom Inside Deep Throat: AP/Wide World Photos

Inside Deep Throat B+ type Movie genre Documentary

”Deep Throat was less about the joys of oral sex than it was about the freedom to speak out against shame and hypocrisy,” says narrator Dennis Hopper in Inside Deep Throat, a graphic documentary about the notorious 1972 porn film. Sure, shame and hypocrisy may have played a part, but come on — the movie is called Deep Throat, people! Inside bends over backward in its attempts to color director Gerard Damiano and stars Linda Lovelace and Harry Reems as artistically uncompromising First Amendment revolutionaries. But it achieves maximum stimulation when it’s chronicling how a bunch of nobodies (including nutty location scout Lenny Camp) unwittingly produced the most profitable film in history (shot in six days, it cost only $25,000 and has grossed over $600 million) and how it actually made pornography acceptable for the masses (or at least more acceptable). We also learn where all that money really went (the Mob) and about Lovelace’s roller-coaster relationship with the project that made her famous: ”Every time someone watches that movie,” she told the Meese Commission on Pornography in 1986, ”they’re watching me being raped.”

The DVD includes close to an hour of additional footage, including Lovelace’s unsuccessful attempts to make it in Hollywood (Linda Lovelace for President must have seemed like a good idea at the time…to someone); a how-to deep throat tutorial from a seasoned professional (warning: It involves hypnosis); and this curious quote from the man who bought the rights to the franchise in 1996, Vietnam vet Ray Pistol: ”I feel I am doing more today to help my country than I ever did in a rice paddy in Vietnam.” Of course you are.