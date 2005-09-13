Are the 'Penguins' marching rightward?

Conservative and religious pundits have seized upon March of the Penguins, seeing the hit documentary’s depiction of devoted nesting behavior as a parable about monogamy, heterosexuality, and even ”intelligent design.” The filmmakers insist that none of that is in there, and the studio says, ”They’re just birds.” (Birds, one should add, whose right and left wings are equally ineffectual.) But why not use the movie as part of a political agenda? After all, don’t we need a constitutional amendment that prohibits gay penguins from getting married?