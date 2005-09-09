Popsicle
The aural equivalent of a Camaro, a grease-monkey mustache, and a bad, bad boyfriend, Brooklyn’s Diamond Nights gleefully plunder the sludgy sleaze-rock epoch that the Darkness and Electric Six preceded them in resurrecting. Singer Morgan Phalen clearly understands the red-leather-pants legacy; on standouts like ”Saturday Fantastic” and ”The Girl’s Attractive,” his put-on lecherousness goes straight to 11. Kind of like that bad boyfriend — months from now you’ll forget Popsicle, but not the fun you had.
