Popsicle

By Leah Greenblatt
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:08 AM EDT

Popsicle

B
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

The aural equivalent of a Camaro, a grease-monkey mustache, and a bad, bad boyfriend, Brooklyn’s Diamond Nights gleefully plunder the sludgy sleaze-rock epoch that the Darkness and Electric Six preceded them in resurrecting. Singer Morgan Phalen clearly understands the red-leather-pants legacy; on standouts like ”Saturday Fantastic” and ”The Girl’s Attractive,” his put-on lecherousness goes straight to 11. Kind of like that bad boyfriend — months from now you’ll forget Popsicle, but not the fun you had.

Popsicle

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com