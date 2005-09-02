Weekend To-Do List: TV Edition

Labor Day is often a busy road-trip weekend, but if you don’t want to go into gas-pump sticker-shock, there’s plenty to entertain you at home in the living room this weekend.

– A Concert for Hurricane Relief. Yes, of course, it’s for a worthy and urgent cause, but you should also watch because when else are you going to see Wynton Marsalis share a stage with Lindsay Lohan? It airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, and Pax, and it’s also streaming live online at the link above.

– Marathons. Lots of channels are taking advantage of the three-day weekend to offer massive archive dumps. USA Today lists an extensive roundup of marathons here. I’ll single out a couple. There’s the Big ’80s marathon on Encore (8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday), featuring such quintessential ’80s movies as The Karate Kid, First Blood, Weird Science, Real Genius, and even Prince’s concert classic Sign o’ the Times. The other is A&E’s marathon of the entire fourth season 24, which will allow you to catch up with Jack Bauer’s rough day in more or less real time (2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday).

– Stroker & Hoop. Sure, cop shows are an easy parody target, but this one’s a cartoon! The series debuts on Sept. 5 at 12 a.m. on Cartoon Network.