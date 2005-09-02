Lipstick Jungle B type TV Show network NBC genre Drama,

Comedy

In Lipstick Jungle, magazine editrix Nico, movie producer Wendy, and fashion designer Victory navigate shark-infested career waters in New York City.

Source of Angst: The women want mates who are supportive of their jobs…but complain when said mates earn less than they do.

Career Move: When her husband files for divorce, Wendy considers leaving her producing job to be a full-time mom.

Lowdown: While entertaining, Bushnell’s been down this work-versus-love-versus-motherhood runway many, many times before.