By Jennifer Armstrong
March 17, 2020

In Lipstick Jungle, magazine editrix Nico, movie producer Wendy, and fashion designer Victory navigate shark-infested career waters in New York City.

Source of Angst: The women want mates who are supportive of their jobs…but complain when said mates earn less than they do.

Career Move: When her husband files for divorce, Wendy considers leaving her producing job to be a full-time mom.

Lowdown: While entertaining, Bushnell’s been down this work-versus-love-versus-motherhood runway many, many times before.

