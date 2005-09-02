Cru
Episode Recaps
Brazilian actor/musician Seu Jorge — whom you might recognize as the David Bowie-obsessed singing sailor in Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou — makes a strong impression with this album of quirky samba-funk and delicate ballads. Cru is Portuguese for ”raw,” an apt description of Jorge’s aesthetic, which favors sparse arrangements and highlights his grainy, imperfect vocals. No Ziggy Stardust covers here, but his tracks from Serge Gainsbourg and Elvis Presley are a nice balance of reverence and reinvention.
Comments