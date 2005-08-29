Image zoom Bob Dylan: Brian Shuel / Redferns / Retna Ltd.

No Direction Home: The Soundtrack--The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 B+ type Music genre Folk

The Bootleg Series Vol. 7, the soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s upcoming documentary No Direction Home, isn’t quite as ear-opening as the performances on Bob Dylan’s Live at the Gaslight 1962, released around the same time. On 1959’s never-released ”When I Got Troubles,” Dylan comes as close as any Minnesota teenager could to sounding like a Delta balladeer. The rest of the two discs presents live or alternate takes of songs we know, with only minor variations: ”Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat” with a harder stomp, ”Highway 61 Revisited” without the police whistle. None will make you trade in your Blonde on Blonde, but they do provide a peek into Dylan’s working methods at the peak of his powers — the end of an era, but what an era.