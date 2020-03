Oh No B+ type Music genre Indie Rock

Chicago popsters OK Go hone their guitar pop down to a sharp edge on their second album Oh No, buffeting such romper-stompers as ”Here It Goes Again” and ”It’s a Disaster” with meaty riffage and ”hooray for rock” vocal harmonies. Students of the cunning pop majesty of the Cars and the Raspberries, OK Go aren’t out to change the world, but their sturdy hand-clappers deserve to be recognized for what they are: fresh slices of power-chord sunshine.