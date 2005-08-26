Music of the Sun

Evan Serpick
August 26, 2005 at 04:00 AM EDT

Music of the Sun

This summer, the Barbadian belle’s ”Pon De Replay” rode a beat reminiscent of Lou Bega’s ”Mambo No. 5” to the top of the charts. Thanks to support from Jay-Z and Def Jam, Rihanna’s fame will likely last longer than Bega’s, but it shouldn’t. The 17-year-old’s vibrant vocals lift tracks like ”That La La La” and ”Let Me,” but this bland dancehall/R&B debut is filled with chintzy production and maudlin arrangements that block out the Music of the Sun.

