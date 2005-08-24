Image zoom

Neil Strauss, coauthor of best-selling trash such as Jenna Jameson’s How to Make Love Like a Porn Star and Marilyn Manson’s The Long Hard Road Out of Hell, swan-dives deeper into the muck in this first-person journey through the sad and creepy world of seduction gurus in The Game (which hits bookstores in early September). An admitted AFC (average frustrated chump) who’s never been lucky with the ladies, Strauss learns at the feet of the masters like a horny Grasshopper minus the kung fu grip. He laser-whitens his teeth, gets Lasik surgery, and rechristens himself with the Don Juan nickname ”Style” — all with little or no introspection. Putting the lessons he’s learned into practice, soon he’s macking girls in clubs, having threesomes, and getting serviced by porn stars in toilet stalls. Ick. Along the way, there are cameos by Britney Spears, Courtney Love, and Scott Baio — none of whom, thankfully, have sex with him.