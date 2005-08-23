Image zoom

Oldboy A type Movie genre Foreign Language

Everything about this Korean revenge film, Oldboy, (winner of Cannes’ 2004 Grand Jury Prize) is simply remarkable. Remarkable visuals, remarkable violence (more power to you if you can keep your eyes open during that gruesome tooth-pulling scene), and, most of all, remarkable emotions laid completely bare. The story of a man who has been mysteriously locked away for 15 years is just as volatile internally as externally, and the shockingly intense climax shows that sometimes the truth can be even more painful than the tooth. EXTRAS The deleted scenes don’t add much, and a commentary track focuses more on technical issues like lighting and set design. Instead, head straight to the Q&A segment, where director Park Chanwook describes his unique approach to moviemaking: ”I don’t feel enjoyment watching films that evoke passivity. If you need that kind of comfort, I don’t understand why you wouldn’t go to a spa.”