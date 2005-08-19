Lava Ground

By Michael Endelman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:46 AM EDT

Don’t be misled; rootsy dancehall newcomer I Wayne spits out fire-and-brimstone-filled lyrics on Lava Ground, but his debut is a decidedly pleasant spin. Prime example: Hit single ”Can’t Satisfy Her” is a stark cautionary tale about prostitution and AIDS with an unbelievably dark chorus (”Burn the flesh, seller, and the buyer”), but the sweet, cooing hook and sprightly reggae rhythm are fit for a joyous dance party. Morality tales rarely sound so good.

