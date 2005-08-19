The Difference Between Houses and Homes

By Timothy Gunatilaka
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:40 AM EDT

The veteran Omaha indie outfit Cursive has unleashed a retrospective set of recordings and rarities from 1995 to 2001 (called The Difference Between Houses and Homes) that’s as intense as their 2003 breakthrough, The Ugly Organ. Drifting from visceral to violent to just plain devastating, Tim Kasher’s beguiling but brooding growl set to an orchestra of angular cacophony is as catchy as it is woeful. Imagine an At the Drive-in heartbreak album.

