Gorillaz: The Virtual Tour

An advantage to being an imaginary band: touring costs are low. Damon Albarn’s cartoon combo, Gorillaz, are planning a 12-nation tour via cyberspace that will take only one day, Aug. 24. The Demon Days quartet will be paying virtual visits to various international sites run by Habbo Hotel, an online community for teens, whose guests are accustomed to representing themselves with animated avatars. The American stop is next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Let’s just hope the virtual musicians don’t throw any virtual TVs out the window or otherwise trash their virtual hotel suites.