The Outsider

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

Rodney Crowell’s last two discs ditched country for deeply introspective reflections; although justly acclaimed, they were too navel-directed to honestly be much fun. Now on The Outsiders, he’s looking outward, angry about America’s sociopolitical landscape — but while agitprop usually augurs even less playfulness than autobiography, this indignation gets him rocking so righteously that the album’s an unexpected ball. For a chill-out on this career-best, he duets with Emmylou on a gorgeously key-shifting cover of Dylan’s ”Shelter From the Storm.”

