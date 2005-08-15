Don't Tread on Me

311’s specialty is jolly pop-punk with occasional reggae trimmings, and the L.A.-based quintet is very good at what they do. Problem is, what they do isn’t very good. Earnest, workmanlike, inoffensive — these are not qualities we look for in the bands we take to our hearts. Intermittently catchy melodies help a bit, but not enough on Don’t Tread on Me to counter the overwhelming aura of by-the-numbers blandness.

