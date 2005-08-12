Prime

By the end of the first season of HBO’s Unscripted, Bryan Greenberg’s same-named on-screen character, a struggling actor, landed a role in a film called Prime — as did the actor himself. So viewers got an early peek at the romantic comedy, which follows the blossoming passion between NYC career gal Rafi (Uma Thurman) and David (Greenberg), who just happens to be — oops! — the son of her analyst (Meryl Streep). Despite its lovey-doveyness, writer-director Ben Younger (Boiler Room) says that Prime is ”a coming-of-age story about a therapist who has trouble giving her son the same sound advice that she gives her patients.”

