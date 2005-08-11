Rumor Has It
RUMOR HAS IT: Melissa Moseley
Rumor Has It
D+
type
- Movie
Here’s to you, Kevin Costner: Who else can boast of playing a character who not only was the alleged inspiration for The Graduate, but also slept with three generations of women (including Jennifer Aniston and Shirley MacLaine) all in one film? Mrs. Robinson would be proud.
(For a full preview of December films, check out Entertainment Weekly’s Holiday Movies issue, out in November 2005.)
Episode Recaps
Rumor Has It
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments