Rumor Has It

Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT
Here’s to you, Kevin Costner: Who else can boast of playing a character who not only was the alleged inspiration for The Graduate, but also slept with three generations of women (including Jennifer Aniston and Shirley MacLaine) all in one film? Mrs. Robinson would be proud.

(For a full preview of December films, check out Entertainment Weekly’s Holiday Movies issue, out in November 2005.)

