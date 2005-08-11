Image zoom RUMOR HAS IT: Melissa Moseley

Rumor Has It D+ type Movie

Here’s to you, Kevin Costner: Who else can boast of playing a character who not only was the alleged inspiration for The Graduate, but also slept with three generations of women (including Jennifer Aniston and Shirley MacLaine) all in one film? Mrs. Robinson would be proud.

(For a full preview of December films, check out Entertainment Weekly’s Holiday Movies issue, out in November 2005.)