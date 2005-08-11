Image zoom THE RINGER: Deana Newcomb

The Ringer B type Movie

Did someone say Olympics? If bloody schemes in the name of zealotry (see Steven Spielberg’s Munich) aren’t your cup of holiday tea, consider the Farrelly brothers alternative, in which the ever-classy Johnny Knoxville feigns a mental illness to reign supreme at the Special Olympics.

