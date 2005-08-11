The Ringer

THE RINGER: Deana Newcomb

The Ringer

  Movie

Did someone say Olympics? If bloody schemes in the name of zealotry (see Steven Spielberg’s Munich) aren’t your cup of holiday tea, consider the Farrelly brothers alternative, in which the ever-classy Johnny Knoxville feigns a mental illness to reign supreme at the Special Olympics.

The Ringer

  Movie
  PG-13
  94 minutes
