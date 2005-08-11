Mrs. Henderson Presents
Mrs. Henderson Presents
C
type
- Movie
Nude Revue and Dame Judi Dench aren’t words you’d normally want to hear in the same sentence, but the two are perfectly matched in director Stephen Frears’ comedy about real-life eccentric Henderson, who established the ill-reputed Windmill Theatre during World War II to boost morale.
Episode Recaps
(For a full preview of December films, check out Entertainment Weekly’s Holiday Movies issue, out in November 2005.)
Mrs. Henderson Presents
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments