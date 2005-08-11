Mrs. Henderson Presents

Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Nude Revue and Dame Judi Dench aren’t words you’d normally want to hear in the same sentence, but the two are perfectly matched in director Stephen Frears’ comedy about real-life eccentric Henderson, who established the ill-reputed Windmill Theatre during World War II to boost morale.

(For a full preview of December films, check out Entertainment Weekly’s Holiday Movies issue, out in November 2005.)

