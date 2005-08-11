Image zoom n/c

Match Point A type Movie

It must be something in the water. After ditching his longtime cinematic stomping grounds in Manhattan for cheery ol’ London, Woody Allen has produced the unexpected: a dramedy about love, marriage, and tennis (costarring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers) that’s actually good.

