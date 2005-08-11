Match Point

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT
n/c

Match Point

A
type
  • Movie

It must be something in the water. After ditching his longtime cinematic stomping grounds in Manhattan for cheery ol’ London, Woody Allen has produced the unexpected: a dramedy about love, marriage, and tennis (costarring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers) that’s actually good.

(For a full preview of December films, check out Entertainment Weekly’s Holiday Movies issue, out in November 2005.)

Episode Recaps

Match Point

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 124 minutes
director
