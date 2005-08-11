Image zoom ALL THE KING'S MEN: Kerry Hayes

All the King's Men (Movie - 2006) C- type Movie

The star-studded cast, including Sean Penn and Jude Law, boasts 15 Oscar nominations (and two wins), while Oscar-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian makes his directing debut with this adaptation of Robert Penn Warren’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. It all adds up to a must-see political drama positively oozing with prestige.

