Image zoom Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo: Dinand Van Der Wal

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo C+ type Movie genre Comedy

Ah, Deuce (Rob Schneider) — remember him? Of course you do. Someone bought all those DVDs of the 1999 original and necessitated this sequel, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo. He’s the sweetly dumb ”he-bitch” who, for $10, will date the undatable. He even married an amputee. (Wow!) After his bride is eaten by a shark, Deuce gets back in the game — this time in Amsterdam, where he must clear his pimp, T.J. (Eddie Griffin), of charges of murder and ”gayness.”

With Hollywood’s gross-out wars fought and forgotten (and the comparatively brainy Wedding Crashers securely on the sex-comedy throne), it’s nice to know Schneider is still out there in the jungle, shaking his French tickler defiantly at the sky. His movie, while sloppier than the sloppiest of seconds, is laudable in one important regard: Its obsession with the male body (the only memorable female character has a priapic nose) provides a ”safe space” for closeted frat brothers to come out, or at least make a ”joking” grab for each other’s genitals. In fact, this may be the most forthrightly bisexual movie ever made for the American mainstream. The world thanks you, Rob Schneider.