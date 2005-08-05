God Jr. B- type Book genre Fiction

Stoned out of his gourd, Jim crashes his Lexus into a phone pole, fatally launching his teenage son Tommy out the windshield and paralyzing himself from the waist down. Now Jim is constructing a massive, twisting, candy-colored monument to his dead son in his front yard based on several obsessive drawings Tommy left behind. That’s the absorbing setup of God Jr., which Dennis Cooper relates through the carefully spare, pop-cultured prose that has earned him a cult following. That cult may be surprised, though, by the touchy-feely melancholy Cooper employs in his payoff: Jim’s voyage through Tommy’s favorite Nintendo game, an engrossingly surreal conceit that fizzles out with aphorisms like ”Love’s this thing you’d call the biggest prize in life.”