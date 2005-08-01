Lauren Bacall joins the Tom Cruise pile-on

One of the virtues of being an 80-year-old Hollywood legend is that you can say pretty much anything you damn well please about anyone. Lauren Bacall rips into Tom Cruise in an interview in the new issue of Time. The actress, who has more to say during her own Turner Classic Movies special tonight, belittles Cruise as an actor (”When you talk about a great actor, you’re not talking about Tom Cruise”), echoing her comments a year ago about Cruise’s ex (and Bacall’s own two-time costar) Nicole Kidman, that she doesn’t yet deserve to be called a legend. Bacall also blasts Cruise for his recent public appearances. ”His whole behavior is so shocking,” she says. ”It’s inappropriate and vulgar and absolutely unacceptable to use your private life to sell anything commercially, but I think it’s kind of a sickness.” (Not that the cat food pitchwoman is averse to using your vocal talents to sell anything commercially.) Guess this means she’s not going to be invited to Tom and Katie’s nuptials.